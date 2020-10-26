It will be a pleasant day in the UAE today, with partly cloudy skies. According to UAE's National Center of Meteorology: "...some clouds will appear at times over western areas and islands."
Cloudy conditions will be seen especially over parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Temperatures in the country see a gradual decrease. Yesterday the maximum temperature in the country was 37.4°C.
Today, maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 34-37°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 32-35°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.
Light breeze is expected throughout the day. The NCM forecast: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime."
The weather bureau added that relative humidity across the country will increase by night and Tuesday morning over some Western areas with a probability of mist formation.
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.