Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Community Development organised the first virtual mass wedding under the title “Emirati Joy” with the participation of (100) Emirati grooms. The virtual mass wedding was organised in five locations all over the UAE simultaneously with 20 grooms per ceremony.
The sustainable celebration aims at promoting the approach of mass weddings experience in the UAE, which proved to be a success in consolidating national traditions and cultures in the community and contributing to reduce the costs of marriage and build a stable family.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said in a message to the grooms: “I congratulate all Emirati nationals in this mass wedding. I congratulate your families, friends and relatives. The UAE is always blessed with joy, achievements and goodness. I do hope that there is always simplicity and easiness in these matters. May God perpetuate goodness, blessings and grace upon you and our honourable nation.”
The virtual mass wedding held under the title “Emirati Joy” followed precautionary measures due to the repercussions of COVID 19.
The mass wedding for Abu Dhabi nationals was held at the Police Officers Club in Al Ain City. Dubai grooms wedding ceremony in Al Bait Metwahid Hall in Al Warqa at Dubai, while Sharjah and Ajman in Al Mwaileh Majlis at Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Um Al Qiwain grooms wedding ceremony at Al Bait Metwahid Hall in Ithin, at Ras Al Khaimah. The wedding of Al Fujairah grooms held at Al Bustan Hall.
Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, congratulated the young Emirati grooms in the mass wedding noted that from 1998 to the current year, more than 194 mass weddings were organised in the UAE and attended by 9,846 people and with this virtual mass wedding being the first of its kind in the region, it is the 195th wedding ceremony while the number of beneficiaries of these mass weddings has reached 10,000 people.
“Today we have a range of smart and e-family services, which achieve happiness and well-being for all the members of the community and proactive access to the beneficiaries of the ministry’s services of all ages and categories,” she added.