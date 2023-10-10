Dubai: The new Consul General of India in Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, assumed office on Tuesday morning, the Indian Consulate announced.
“Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan assumes charge as Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates @cgidubai today,” the mission said on microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter.
It also shared photos of the new CG paying floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, India’s Father of the Nation, at the consulate.
Sivan is a 2005-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. Prior to this, he worked with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi for over three years.
His last appointment was as Joint Secretary at MEA’s Development
Partnership Administration, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was the Director of East Asia before that.
Earlier, Sivan served the Embassy of India in Seoul, South Korea, as the Deputy Chief of Mission and the Embassy of India in Washington, United States as the First Secretary.
He has also worked as the Deputy Secretary of the External Affairs Minister at MEA.
Sivan succeeds Dr Aman Puri, who was given a farewell by the diplomats and employees of the Indian Consulate on Monday.
A dentist-turner diplomat, Dr Puri had been at the helm of the Indian mission serving the Indian expats in Dubai and the northern emirates since July 2020.
“His leadership has strengthened #UAEIndiaDosti (UAE-India friendship) by celebrating the diversity of cultures and promoting bilateral economic growth,” the consulate said on X on the occasion of Dr Puri’s farewell.