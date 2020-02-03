New UAE Nation brand goes to Times Square Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: The new UAE Nation Brand logo and slogan ‘Make It Happen’ were prominently displayed on Nasdaq Tower’s big screen in Times Square, New York recently, marking Dubai’s rapid emergence as a major international financial hub.

Representatives of the UAE Nation Brand Office, Dubai International Financial Center and Nasdaq Dubai have also participated in ringing the market opening bell of Nasdaq Dubai on Monday.

Saeed Al Eter, Director General of the Public Diplomacy Office (PDO), who oversees the UAE Nation Brand Office, said: “Being part of opening the market at Nasdaq Dubai represents a significant moment as we continue to carry our guiding philosophy to ‘Make It Happen’ across the nation, to places and people who have been an indispensable part of making the UAE the trailblazing country it has become.”

“The UAE Nation Brand has already become a source of great pride and inspiration for the people that call the UAE their home, and it is a message that holds true of the remarkable growth of Dubai as a leading international financial hub, which we celebrated with this significant ringing of that famous financial bell,” he added.