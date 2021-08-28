Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 66,572 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 18,056,765 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 182.57 doses per 100 people.
This brings the total number of people who took one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine up to 86.53 per cent of the entire population while 75.59 per cent of the total population have taken the two doses.
This is in line with the ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.