Abu Dhabi: To bring happiness and joy to children on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered the disbursement of ‘eidiyah’ – the tradition of giving cash to children during Eid - to children of beneficiary families of social assistance provided by the Ministry of Community Development and those registered with local governments across all emirates.
Children under 18 years will benefit from Sheikh Mohamed’s grant, which shows his keenness to paint smile on the faces of children and share joy with them and their families on Eid.