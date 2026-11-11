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UAE lifts visa suspension to Ugandan nationals

Measures introduced in response to developments related to Ebola virus to remain for some

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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UAE lifts visa suspension to Ugandan nationals
Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE on Wednesday announced the easing of precautionary entry measures for Ugandan nationals.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), made the announcement.

The measures were introduced in June 2026 in response to developments related to the Ebola virus.

Under the updated measures, the suspension on issuing new visas to Ugandan nationals has been lifted, allowing them to enter the UAE provided that at least 21 days have passed since their departure from Uganda.

The UAE also clarified that restrictions continue to remain for nationals of Congo and South Sudan.

More to follow…

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