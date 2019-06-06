For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Question

My labour contract expires next month but my visa is valid until next May. If I want to renew my labour contract, can I switch from limited to unlimited duration? My plan is to only work one more year until I finish my credit card liability then I will leave and find a better option. In case I resign, am I still entitled for an air ticket? In my offer letter it says that if I resign I’m not entitled to a ticket.

Answer

Under UAE labour law, upon the expiry of your contract you have the right to choose what type of contract you want to sign, therefore you can renew for an unlimited period. You also have the right to avail of an air ticket at the time you leave work unless you are joining a new employer.

Question

I recently had a call from prosecution saying that there is a criminal case against the manager of my company and against me personally as a partner in the company. What is my responsibility as a partner in an Limited Liability Company (LLC) as per UAE commercial law?

Answer