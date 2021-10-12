Sharjah: Job opportunities and university programmes will be offered at the ‘23rd National Career Exhibition’ and the ‘17th International Education Show’ (IES) running together from October 19 to 21 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
The two events are held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the two events will see participation of Emirati and international academic institutions, in addition to a large presence from government and private agencies, offering various job opportunities to Emirati youth.
Career guidance
Held in cooperation with the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), IES offers hundreds of education programmes from universities, colleges and institutes of higher education from different countries of the world, most notably the UAE, Malaysia, India and the UK.
This year’s edition of IES includes many international educational pavilions, such as Career Uttsav, a educational and career guidance event in India.
The Indian pavilion will be featuring over 40 universities, institutions and boarding schools from India and is also organising free psychometric assessment and counselling for students.
Job placements
The National Career Exhibition, held in cooperation with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), provides job opportunities offered by numerous entities, such as the UAE Armed Forces, Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sharjah Police, Sharjah Human Resources Department, Etisalat, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Invest Bank, Ajman University, Beeah, Sharjah Co-Op Society and Tanfeeth among others, with Sharjah Islamic Bank participating as Gold Sponsors.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “The esteemed patronage [Dr Sheikh Sultan] for the two fairs is an affirmation of our wise leadership’s interest in Emirati citizens by providing them with rewarding opportunities for education and training, as well as encouraging institutions and companies to recruit them.”