The UAE Minister of health talked about the outbreak on Sunday

A traveler wears a face mask as he walks outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing on Monday. China reported a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak coincides with the country’s busiest travel period, as millions board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year holidays. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The UAE Minister of Health, during a meeting of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Team on Sunday, said that the UAE is free of any coronavirus cases.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center also stated on Sunday that there are no recorded infections in the UAE with the coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, tweeted on Sunday: "We’re closely following the Chinese government’s efforts to contain the spread of the corona virus. We’re confident in their ability to overcome this crisis. The UAE is ready to provide all support to China and cooperate with the international community to tackle this virus."

In recent days, a new SARS-like virus has so far killed dozens (56 people as of Sunday morning) and reportedly infected almost 2,000, mostly in mainland China, based on published official data.

Known as Novel Coronavirus, codenamed by the WHO as 2019-nCoV, it is thought to have emerged from a market in the city of Wuhan, and has since spread around the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE called upon citizens to postpone travel to China, except for situations that warrant extreme necessity.

Thermal screening

Airports around the world, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi international airports, have started thermal screening for all passengers arriving from China.

UAE Consulate in Hong Kong

The UAE consulate in Hong Kong, meanwhile, advised citizens to exercise caution and raised the alert level to "emergencies" in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

In case of emergency, citizens are urged to call:

0085228661823