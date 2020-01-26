Dubai: The UAE Minister of Health, during a meeting of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Team on Sunday, said that the UAE is free of any coronavirus cases.
Abu Dhabi Public Health Center also stated on Sunday that there are no recorded infections in the UAE with the coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, tweeted on Sunday: "We’re closely following the Chinese government’s efforts to contain the spread of the corona virus. We’re confident in their ability to overcome this crisis. The UAE is ready to provide all support to China and cooperate with the international community to tackle this virus."
In recent days, a new SARS-like virus has so far killed dozens (56 people as of Sunday morning) and reportedly infected almost 2,000, mostly in mainland China, based on published official data.
Known as Novel Coronavirus, codenamed by the WHO as 2019-nCoV, it is thought to have emerged from a market in the city of Wuhan, and has since spread around the world.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE called upon citizens to postpone travel to China, except for situations that warrant extreme necessity.
Thermal screening
Airports around the world, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi international airports, have started thermal screening for all passengers arriving from China.
UAE Consulate in Hong Kong
The UAE consulate in Hong Kong, meanwhile, advised citizens to exercise caution and raised the alert level to "emergencies" in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.
In case of emergency, citizens are urged to call:
0085228661823
Or call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs call center: 0097180044444 to register in Twajudi service.