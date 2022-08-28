Ras Al Khaimah: Five Asian tourists who got lost in the mountainous area of Wadi Qada'a in Ras Al Khaimah were rescued within minutes on Sunday.
They were airlifted by the Ras Al Khaimah Police Airwing after were tracked down and located within a few minutes after receiving a report of the stranded hikers who lost their way in the rugged area in Wadi Qada’a.
The hikers were airlifted to safety by helicopter.
Colonel Dr. Yousef Salem bin Yaqoub, Director of the Special Tasks Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said police have tracked down the hikers after receiving the report of the five men who lost their way in mountains.
“Four hikers returned to their vehicles and checked over again before being sent on their way, while the fifth person was sent to hospital as he was exhausted due to exposure to sun," Col. Bin Yaqoub said.
He urged hiking enthusiasts and tourists to avoid treacherous areas in valleys and mountains, especially during the daytime, when temperatures are high, for their safety.