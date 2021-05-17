The UAE dates for Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr 2022 were also calculated, says Sharjah astronomer

Eid Al Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar. Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: A leading Sharjah-based astronomer has revealed the most likely dates for Eid Al Adha, which is expected to fall in July.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, told Gulf News on Monday that Eid Al Adha this year will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 20.

“The crescent moon for Dhu Al Hijjah is likely to form on Saturday, July 10, and so the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah will fall on July 11. Arafat Day will take place on July 19 and Eid Al Adha will be celebrated the following day, on July 20,” explained Al Jarwan.

The Islamic calendar, unlike the Gregorian one, changes on a yearly basis as it requires an authorized person or committee to make an actual sighting of the crescent moon to determine the start of each month.

However, Arafat Day is always on the 9th of Dhu Al Hijja, while Eid Al Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) is celebrated by all Muslims on the 10th day of the month.

The UAE Cabinet had earlier approved the official holiday for the private and public sector for 2021, within the framework of organizing the workflow in the two sectors.

The UAE’s official calendar states that residents will enjoy a public holiday on Arafat Day, as well as the three days for Eid Al Adha. So according to the expert’s predictions, UAE residents will be able to enjoy a long weekend from July 19-24.

Ramadan 2022

The astronomer also revealed that the first day of Ramadan 2022 is most likely to take place on April 2, and pointed out that Eid Al Fitr will fall on May 2, 2022.