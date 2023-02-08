Complications

Complications with the ductus arteriosus is one of the most common ones affecting premature infants, critically affecting several bodily functions. These complications prolong the period where the new-born would need assisted respiration and intravenous nutrition, thus extending the baby’s stay at the hospital, which increases their exposure to infections and affect the care plan created for the premature baby.

Dr. Safiya Al Khaja, director of Al Qassimi Women and Children’s Hospital, explained that the preparations made by the hospital created all the necessary conditions to facilitate the procedure and allow the team to perform it at the Neonatal ICU without needing to transfer the patient to the operating room, and ensure its success.

She applauded the medical team at the hospital for their efforts and close cooperation, which helped achieve this success, meeting international best practices in the field.

Surgical team

“The surgical team collaborated with the NICU Department to perform an urgent surgical intervention for the premature infant, who was placed in an incubator. The operation that was performed marks the beginning of a new journey of excellence in performing such operations for other similar cases, all the while ensuring the baby’s safety and minimising the possibility for complications,” she noted.

EHS said the successful surgery reflects its commitment to following international protocols, adopting internationally approved best practices, providing top-quality care for patients, and further driving the health sector’s advancement and boosting its global competitiveness.