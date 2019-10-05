About 337,738 Emiratis are expected to vote for FNC elections on Saturday

Voters cast their ballots at the Sharjah voting centre for the FNC elections on October 5, 2019. Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman [UAE]: Voters started streaming towards ultra-modern voting centres in the UAE on Saturday, October 5, 2019 to elect their next representatives to the Federal National Council (FNC).

Voters begin to cast their votes in Sharjah for the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) elections on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali / Gulf News

Emirati voters started casting their ballots as polling booths opened across the country for the FNC elections, the fourth in the nation’s history.

In Abu Dhabi, the number of voters making their way to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre has been growing steadily on Saturday morning.

While just as many women as men have come in, the sight of families, with parents coming in with young toddlers in tow, has been a heartwarming sight.

ADNEC is one of the main polling centres in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“It is my first time voting in these momentous elections, and I am happy to have brought my daughter,” Rawdha Al Mansoori, a 38-year-old homemaker, told Gulf News. Her mother and younger brother were also with her, and they looked around at the facilities before heading to the polling booths.

People cast their votes at the Sharjah voting centre in Sharjah Chess Club for the FNC elections on 5th October 2019. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/ Gulf News

Ahmad Ali was another parent who had brought his toddler along.

About 337,738 Emiratis are eligible to vote on October 5 in the FNC elections to elect the 40-member house.

“It is a privilege to participate in these elections, and it is our right. I am happy that my youngest son has come along. After all, I hope his education, and that of other children, is one of the biggest avenues I hope our future members of the FNC will work on,” said Ali, 43, a government employee.

A fair number of voters of determination have also been making their presence felt on Election Day. Greeted by the welcoming committee, they have headed to the booths to cast their ballots.

The NEC has already said that early voting figures indicate a keen interest in members of the electoral college to contribute to the political development of the country.

Voters cast their ballots in Sharjah on Saturday on October 5, 2019. About 337,738 Emiratis are eligible to vote on October 5 in the UAE Federal National Council elections. Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali / Gulf News

“All five of my family members here in the UAE have voted. I am proud to be part of the political process of my country, and also proud to be part of an electoral college in which more than half of all members aged 40 years or younger,” said Ahmad Al Suwaidi, 30, a senior analyst.

People begin to cast votes at the Ajman University for the FNC elections on 5th October 2019 Image Credit: Clint Egbert/ Gulf News

The FNC is the UAE’s advisory council.

It was formed under the UAE Provisional Constitution in 1971 as a permanent component of the country’s governing structure, which also includes the Supreme Council, President, Cabinet and Judiciary.

Earlier, 1,842 Emiratis voted in polling stations around the world as part of overseas voting, conducted ahead of today's elections.

Emiratis cast their votes at a polling centre in the Dubai World Trade Centre on Saturday, October 5, 2019, for the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) elections. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

There are 479 candidates listed for Saturday's Federal National Council elections in the UAE.

At the Dubai World Trade Centre, voting started at 8am on Saturday. Balloting is open till 8pm.

The 40-member FNC is composed of eight members from Abu Dhabi and Dubai; six from Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah; and four from Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

Twenty members will now be elected by the 337,738 members of the Electoral College. The other 20 will be nominated by their respective emirates.

The UAE's National Election Committe (NEC) explained the voters can cast their votes at their nearest polling station, regardless of which emirate it is located, and added that they must produce their identity cards.

Each voter only has one vote during the same election cycle and can choose only one candidate.

The first session of the FNC was inaugurated by the late President Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan on February 13, 1972.

