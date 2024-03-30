Dubai: DP World’s charity and humanitarian arm, the DP World Foundation, has announced a contribution of Dh10 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a Dh1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions around the world.

This contribution by DP World Foundation is part of a community wide response to the campaign by individuals, businesses and institutions, to support its aims of honouring mothers by enabling contributions to be made in their name, and supporting the education of their children.

The campaign, launched under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to support underprivileged individuals through education, which prepares them for the job market.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “The campaign aligns with the vision of our wise leadership, fostering community engagement from individuals to institutions in charitable endeavours, thus ensuring their enduring impact on disadvantaged communities. These initiatives pave the way for a future marked by stability and sustainable development.”

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number 800 9999.

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users.