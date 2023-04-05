Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has donated Dh20 million to the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as the largest Ramadan food aid fund.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO, DEWA, said: “DEWA is honoured to be a key supporter of the [campaign] launched by [Sheikh Mohammed] whose efforts in this regard made charity and humanitarian work into a lifestyle in the UAE, making our nation a role model for giving and solidarity.”
He added: “DEWA is keen to actively participate in the [campaign] as part of its commitment to social responsibility and to make the world a better place to live. We also support the campaign’s aim to provide a food safety net and food aid to those who need it without discrimination, and to help fight hunger – a key challenge to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.”
The campaign aims to provide a food safety net for the world’s most underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, as well as help vulnerable groups including victims of natural disasters and crises. It also enhances the UAE’s role as part of the global endeavour to fight hunger in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, prominent among which is the fight against hunger.
Donation channels
The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.
Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the ‘Donations’ tab.