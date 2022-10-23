Dubai: Preparations are underway for the next edition of TiLT Festival and Conference, a global summit of artists, philanthropists, creatives, and entrepreneurs, organisers in Dubai have announced.
The announcement follows the success of its auction this year – in collaboration with Art be a Part – that was able to raise charitable funding of Dh243,000 for Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) India.
Akshai Sarin, founder of TiLT Festival & Conference, told Gulf News: “We are currently organising a roadshow to further strengthen collaboration with local organisations and individuals. We are excited to welcome business leaders, NGOs, artists, participants, and sponsors for the upcoming edition.”
He added: “This is in line with our mission to make the world a better place by bringing people together and reinforcing collaboration between artists and NGOs and the community at large.”
Platform for creatives
Sarin said TiLT Festival and Conference is an ideal platform for creatives to showcase their innovations and explore new opportunities in Dubai. “Dubai is a multi-cultural hub for arts, diversity, tolerance, and creativity. The emirate unites over 200 nationalities in one city. And that’s what our festival is all about – uniting people for the greater good. Dubai has a clear vision for the creative sector, thanks to promising strategies such as the ‘Dubai Creative Economy Strategy’ which promises to boost this vital sector even further,” he added.