Dubai: A suspected case of coronavirus infection was detected among UAE Wahda footbal team members on Thursday, according to Abu Dhabi media office.
All precautionary and preventative measures were taken after the suspected case of infection with COVID-19 among staff was reported. Those in close contact with the team were placed on a 14-day quarantine, with testing to be conducted as per approved protocol.
- Football transfer gossip: Chelsea to swoop for PSG's Champions League loser Thiago Silva
- Football transfer gossip: English Premier League's Manchester United to dump Jadon Sancho deal
- Football transfer gossip: Jadon Sancho move from Dortmund to Manchester United dead
- Football transfer gossip: Manchester City and Liverpool to battle for Bayern's Alcantara
The team which was supposed to leave UAE to attend the AFC Champions League, will not be able to travel in order to complete the quarantine period, which overlaps with the tournament’s matches.