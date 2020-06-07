One death and 540 new coronavirus cases were announced as well

A Dubai Health Authority staff guides people at a coronavirus drive-through screening center at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: For the third day in a row, the number of COVID-19 recoveries was greater than the number of infections detected. A total of 745 new recoveries were confirmed on Sunday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). This pushes the total number of patients recovered in the UAE to 21,806 .

The UAE also announced 540 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 38,808.

The latest cases, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were detected after more than 44,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.

One more death has also been confirmed, which makes the total number of deaths 276 in the country.