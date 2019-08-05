Children taught how to learn sign language so they can communicate with hearing-impaired

The Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) organized a sign language basic course for children between 4-12 years old. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More than 60 children between the ages of 4 and 12 from across the country learnt basic sign language through an initiative by the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD).

The move was aimed at teaching children the basics of sign language and other techniques so they would learn how to communicate with the hearing-impaired.

The children showed remarkable enthusiasm in learning their names and some everyday sentences in sign language as part of the education and awareness courses for all community members especially parents, children and students during the summer.

Held at the ministry’s premises in Dubai, the course included entertainment and awareness activities to stimulate the positive spirit of the younger generations in the presence of their parents. It also hoped to achieve community integration and empower people of determination as part of the national policy, and at the same time enhance awareness programmes and sustainable development.

Abeer Al Shehhi, Sign Language Expert in the Ministry, presented the Sign Language Basics Course for the children together with Ayman Al Maqbali, who is hearing-impaired.