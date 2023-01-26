Dubai: On the occasion of 74th India’s Republic day on Thursday, prominent Indian business leaders in the UAE shared their patriotic comments about their country and the strong relations between the UAE and India.

Yusuff Ali

Chairman of the UAE-headquartered Lulu Group, MA Yusuff Ali, said: “Needless to say, India is very close to my heart and mind emotionally. It has shown to the world true spirit of freedom, inclusiveness and proactive leadership which has further strengthened our all round socioeconomic standing globally.”

Ali, who visited Indian President Narendra Modi at the matter’s residence in New Delhi on the eve of the Republic Day, said the visionary foreign policy of PM Modi has been a major factor leading to stronger India-GCC relations and the UAE is one of India’s strong economic partners.

Dr Azad Moopen

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, pointed out that the Republic Day in which the Indian Constitution came into effect is celebrated by all Indians across the world, remembering the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and celebrating the country’s achievements “India, which is home to nearly one-sixth of the world population, has achieved significant milestones in all sectors since its independence. The last few years saw the country leading by examples in many fields like science, technology and data, food security, literacy, climate and environment, etc. The Indian economy has made tremendous progress over the last 8 decades, especially in the 21st Century and is now the 6th largest economy in the world. This year, India has attained the responsibility of G-20 chairmanship,” he said.

Dr Moopen said ‘women-led development’ is also a major topic among other topics of G-20. “It is heartening that Droupadi Murmu, a women President from the tribal region of India is the first citizen of the country now during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, signifying the 75th year of independence with inclusive growth across gender. Interestingly, Nari Shakti is one of the proposed themes for the Republic day parade this year. “

“The government’s focus and funding on sustainable economic growth led by IT, innovation and digital transformation are seeing exponential advancements. Over the last few years, a series of government initiatives like Start-up India, Make in India, Skill India and Stand up India have helped in promoting entrepreneurship with the motto of “Be a Job-Giver instead of being a Job-Seeker”. India has been declared the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world after the US and China, which has been possible due to the central government’s constant investment in younger people led under the supervision of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. With the demographic dividend of a huge working youth population, the country is slated to outpace other countries in GDP growth in the next decade,” said Dr Moopen.

Dr Dhananjay Datar

Dr. Dhananjay Datar, chairman, Al Adil group said: “As India celebrates yet another Republic Day, it is time to reiterate our commitment to the nation. Under the dynamic leadership of Modiji, India has made great strides in all fields and is well poised to lead the citizens to greater prosperity. Today, India is at the forefront of many global developments and as citizens, it is our responsibility to be active participants in this growth process.”

Dr Tasneem Jamil