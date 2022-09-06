Abu Dhabi: The Telecommunication and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Media Regulatory Office have issued a joint statement asking Netflix to remove content for children that violates media broadcasting regulations in the country.
The statement refers to Netflix’s transmission of some offensive content targeting children that contradicts social values and violate media broadcasting rules in the UAE.
The two entities said they will follow up on the streaming platform’s commitment to broadcasting content that respect broadcasting rules in the UAE.
They will take the necessary measures against Netflix if it broadcasts content that contradicts social values and do not conform with rules and laws in the country.
The UAE prohibits the transmission of offensive content, including sexually explicit and violent content.