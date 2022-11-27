Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet has announced the national holidays for both the public and private sector for 2023.
The next public holiday will be New Year’s Day, followed by Eid Al Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan.
The Cabinet’s decision will contribute to streamlining work in both the public and private sectors, and enhance the attractiveness of the private sector for Emiratis.
The decision will also make it easier for citizens and residents to plan their vacations in advance and to strengthen social ties between all segments of the society.
◈ Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29- Shawwal 3
◈ Arafat Day: Dhul Hijjah 9
◈ Eid Al Adha: Dhul Hijjah 10-12
◈ Islamic New Year: July 21
◈ Prophet Mohammed’s birthday: September 29
◈ UAE NationalDay: December 2 -3