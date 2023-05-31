1. UAE fuel price committee announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of June 2023
Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank next month
2. How a Dubai-based entrepreneur cleared Dh1.3 million debt in 5 years
Victor King restructured loans, closed 14 credit cards, downsized lifestyle
3. What businesses must know about UAE Corporate Tax
Guidelines on 'tax groups' get business owners' interest, but 95% shareholding is a must
4. At what age do we start feeling old? Is there really an age?
There’s a lot more to ageing than just physical signs.
5. Video: Saudi astronauts splashdown on Earth after space mission
Ali Al Qarni and Rayyanah Barnaw splashed down on Earth after a 12-hour journey in space