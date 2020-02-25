The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs on February 25 mourned the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. Flags will, accordingly, fly at half-mast for one day at all UAE ministries, government departments, embassies and diplomatic missions overseas.
Paying homage to Mubarak, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash described the late leader as a statesman and a man of stances. “President Hosni Mubarak was marked by wisdom and courage. His role in the battle for liberating the State of Kuwait and several other crises that hit the Arab nation are remembered by history,” Gargash tweeted, referring to Egyptian troops’ participation in a US-led coalition that ended Iraq’s occupation of neighbouring Kuwait in 1991.
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi of Egypt on the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Egyptian President.