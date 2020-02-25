A 2011 file photo shows the then Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Cairo. Image Credit: EPA

The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs on February 25 mourned the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. Flags will, accordingly, fly at half-mast for one day at all UAE ministries, government departments, embassies and diplomatic missions overseas.

Paying homage to Mubarak, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash described the late leader as a statesman and a man of stances. “President Hosni Mubarak was marked by wisdom and courage. His role in the battle for liberating the State of Kuwait and several other crises that hit the Arab nation are remembered by history,” Gargash tweeted, referring to Egyptian troops’ participation in a US-led coalition that ended Iraq’s occupation of neighbouring Kuwait in 1991.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi of Egypt on the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.