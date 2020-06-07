Electrocution the biggest killer followed by sliding doors and drowning

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Eighteen children have died in Dubai due to parental negligence over the past three years, Dubai Police announced on Sunday.

Electric shocks were the biggest cause of death claiming 10 lives, followed by sliding doors falling on children leading to the death of five children, two died in drowning incidents while another died after climbing inside a washing machine.

This was according to Major Engineer Dr Mohammad Ali Al Qassim, Director of the Forensic Engineering Section in the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology at Dubai Police.

Major Mohammad Al Qassim “There is an increase in children’s deaths over the last three years from such incidents,” he said. “It is a result of negligence and not following safety procedures while using home machines like laundry machines or bath tubs,” he added.

“Ten children died due to electric shocks after touching exposed wires. People should be more aware of safety measures, monitor their children and educate them about the dangers.”

Al Qassim said that his department had received 286 cases over the last three years, 21 per cent of which were for accidents relating to not following safety procedures.

Fourteen per cent were related to electric shocks and home devices and 2.6 per cent were for sliding doors or gates falling on children.

“People should check the safety measure guides of the home devices to prevent incidents, and regularly maintain sliding doors, gates and heaters,” he added.

Al Qassim, urged parents to monitor their children especially when they play at home in the backyard and to warn them to stay away from doors and gates.

“Another important piece of advice is to keep chairs and tables away from balconies and windows to avoid falls,” he added.