Two workers were injured after the cable of a crane snapped, sending them hurtling down from the sixth floor height of an under construction building in Sharjah on Wednesday morning.

The staff of the construction company were summoned by police for questioning to piece together the moments leading up to the accident.

The police were called in at 8.30am and the incident happened when workers were fixing aluminium cladding.

The two Indian workers were moved to Al Kuwaiti Hospital, where one of them was admitted to the ICU.

One worker, identified as P.J.P., 41, fell to the ground of the building’s parking, while the second worker J.D.Sh., 24, fell on his co-worker.

The second worker was discharged from hospital.