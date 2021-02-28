Dubai: EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, saw two winners take home Dh500,000 each in the 14th weekly live ‘Mahzooz’ draw, which took place on Saturday night at Mahzooz’s UAE Studio. The lucky second prize winners matched five out of six numbers.
Additionally, 89 winners each took home Dh1,000, while Dh35 went to 1,680 participants. The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,147,800. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 30, 37, 43 and 47.
The first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw this coming Saturday, March 6 at 9:00pm UAE time.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via their website and purchasing Al Emarat bottles of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.