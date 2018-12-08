Sharjah: Two children died in separate incidents in Sharjah over the weekend, officials said on Saturday.
In the first incident, a seven-year-old Arab girl died on the spot after falling from the 5th floor of a building in Musalla area in Sharjah on Friday afternoon, the police said.
The incident was reported to the police operations room by residents who witnessed the incident. Ambulance and police patrols rushed to the site and found the girl, identified as R.A., motionless on the ground.
The girl died on the spot due to the impact of the fall.
The body of the girl was moved to Al Qassimi Hospital around 4pm and then to the forensic laboratory.
Investigation revealed that the girl had climbed onto a piece of furniture and fell from the fifth floor.
A police official said the parents of Arab girl were being questioned on suspicion of negligence because the girl had been left unattended in the flat.
The tragedy is the latest in a series of fatal falls of children from high-rise apartments across the UAE.
Police urged the public to lock their windows and to place aluminium barriers at windows to prevent children from falling. People should also take care to store dangerous chemicals out of reach of children. These include detergents and other cleaning products.
In another tragedy, a seven-year-old Arab boy died of suffocation after a fire broke out on Friday in an apartment building in Sharjah, officials confirmed.
Two persons are recovering at a hospital after they were treated for smoke inhalation. The fire gutted an apartment on the fifth floor of the building in Al Qulayaa area.
Sharjah Civil Defence received report of fire in the building at around 11pm.
The residents of the building were evacuated.
At least two people were taken to the hospital as they suffered from smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known and the forensic team took over the site for investigation.
“The fire gutted an apartment on the fifth floor of the building and its smoke spread in the whole building,” Major Hani Al Dahmani, director of Media and Public Relation Department at Sharjah Civil Defence told Gulf News.