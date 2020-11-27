Sharjah: Two Asians have been rescued from drowning by the Sharjah Municipality’s maritime rescue teams in cooperation with the rescue teams of the Sharjah Police.
The incident occurred in an area where swimming is prohibited due to sea currents that pose a danger to swimmers. There were signboards in place indicating that the area was not designated for swimming, the Municipality confirmed.
The civic body provides more than 58 well-qualified rescuers on its beaches to deal with cases of drowning or any other injuries that beachgoers may expose themselves to.
The Municipality added said that the safety and security standards are met at all the emirate’s beaches, where signboards that include instructions for going to the beach are installed, apart from plastic barriers that determine the areas where swimming is permitted.
Supervision and inspection teams
The Municipality further said that the municipal supervision and inspection teams continuously patrol the beaches to monitor any violations. There are also patrols equipped with jet skis to deal with various emergencies both offshore and in the areas designated for swimming.
The Sharjah City Municipality urged all community members to adhere to the instructions when going to the beach, adhere to all regulations and preventive measures, swim in areas designated for it, and follow the instructions of inspectors and rescuers, especially while getting out of the sea when the swimming time is over.