Donald Trump has thanked the UAE for its support after a US citizen held hostage in Yemen was reunited with his family on Monday.
The US president tweeted that he ‘appreciated the support of the United Arab Emrates’ after Danny Burch saw his wife and children for the first time in 18 months.
“It is my honor today to announce that Danny Burch, a United States citizen who has been held hostage in Yemen for 18 months, has been recovered and reunited with his wife and children,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate the support of the United Arab Emirates in bringing Danny home.”
“Danny’s recovery reflects the best of what the United States & its partners can accomplish.”