If you love volunteering, submit your application to be part of the mission before June 9

Dubai: This November, volunteers will have a chance to travel to Senegal with Dubai Cares to help build a community school in the West African nation.

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), have opened up yet another Volunteer Globally programme, inviting volunteers to take part in the building of a community school in a remote village in Senegal.

Interested volunteers, aged 21 years and above, can submit their application online through www.volunteers.ae before June 9. Applicants will be shortlisted based on the responses provided in the application, with priority given to volunteers who register first.

The 50 shortlisted applicants will be invited to participate in one-on-one interviews that will take place between June 25 and 27. Following the interview process, Dubai Cares will select 15 volunteers who will join the organisation in Senegal between November 24 and 30 this year. Dubai Cares will cover all the cost of the trip.

The weeklong volunteering mission will help set the foundation for a community-based school alongside the local people.