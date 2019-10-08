Following lift of UAE travel ban to Lebanon, number of restricted countries fall to two

Dubai: The UAE has a number of security measures in place to ensure the wellbeing of citizens, including a list of travel bans and countries that should be visited with extra caution.

Following the decision issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Monday night to remove the travel ban from Lebanon, there are only two countries that Emiratis cannot travel to: Qatar and the mountain region of Karabakh, located in the South Caucasus.

Earlier in February, Saudi Arabia lifted the travel ban on Lebanon and allowed its citizens to visit the country once again.

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari said that the ban was lifted after the reasons for imposing no longer existed and Riyadh received assurances from the Lebanese government.

In the last year, the MoFAIC has also downgraded its travel advisory to the Republic of Ukraine, and only a visit to the capital city of Kiev is deemed to be safe.

Travel warnings

Sri Lanka, since April 21, 2019. Madagascar, since November 20, 2017. Democratic Republic of Congo, since December 28, 2016. Yemen, since September 21, 2014. Republic of South Sudan, since August 10, 2014. Afghanistan, since August 10, 2014. Somalia, since August 10, 2014. Ukraine. Only allowed to travel to Kiev city since July 21, 2014. Pakistan, specifically Karachi city. Travel warning since June 26, 2014. Syria, since June 13, 2014. Nigeria, since June 13, 2014. Iraq, since March 28, 2013. Libya, since October 11, 2012.

According to the ministry’s website, hunting restrictions have also been put into place and Emiratis were cautioned against breaking the country host’s strict animal protection rules, which included such as Oman, Jordan and Algeria.

Hunting restrictions

