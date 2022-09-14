Dubai: Three expats in the UAE who each won Dh100,000 in the latest weekly Mahzooz draw on Saturday have shared how they plan to spend the prize money.

Nadia, a 30-year-old Syrian HR professional, has lived and worked in Dubai for more than a year. She was at home with her friends when she received a message from a friend in Lebanon informing her that she was one of the raffle draw winners. Although she did not take it seriously at the time, she realised it was official when she received an email from Mahzooz informing her of her win.

Nadia, who has participated in Mahzooz for 10 times, plans to use part of her money to upskill herself by enrolling in courses because of her love to learn, while the remainder of her prize money will be used for charitable contributions, travelling, exploring new cultures and investments for family members.

Still bewildered

Mohammed, a young man from India who has lived in the UAE for the past three years, is the second winner of Mahzooz’s guaranteed raffle draw. The 28-year-old accountant recalls the evening he learned he had won. When Mohammed noticed his name on the Mahzooz’s Instagram page, he was with his friend at home. Mohammed has only taken part in Mahzooz two to three times. He is still processing the news because this is the first time he has ever won a raffle draw.

Mohammed, who is still in a state of bewilderment, said: “I had come to the UAE in 2019, the land of dreams, on a visit and I ended up becoming a UAE resident three years later with a job that drastically changed my life... I’m pleased to say that this win will significantly improve my life.”

Mohammed wants to explore the world with the remaining funds after investing for his family.

‘Big surprise’

Sameer, a 30-year-old salesperson from Nepal and father-of-one, is the third raffle draw winner. The draw took place while Sameer was cooking dinner, so he was unable to watch it live. However, since he is a frequent participant, he decided to look upon the Mahzooz website after completing his duties for the day and discovered his name was one of the winners.

As this is Sameer’s first ever win, he said: “This is indeed a big surprise for me and I am forever grateful to Mahzooz for this unexpected reward.”