“Most of the time, I follow the traffic rules but there are times when I have resorted to speeding. It’s not a habit though. I don’t believe in rash driving. My parents supported me on the issue of driving and were not nervous about it. I can’t say that all youth drive rashly but yes, some do and many don’t ... know ... [the rules]. I guess it depends on how disciplined you are. If you know where the speed radars are located, you are prone to try to outwit them. There was one time when I parked at a wrong place but I have never repeated that mistake.”