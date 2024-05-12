AD Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.

In a video posted on social media, the new brand of Abu Dhabi Mobility features a wheel at its core, representing transportation, movement, and “ease of connectivity” across different modes of transport.

The colour scheme, featuring blues and greens, reflects “the essence” of land, sea, and sky, emphasising “stability, reliability, and safety in urban mobility”.