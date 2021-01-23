The Union bus station. The new generation of public bus stations is designed to serve the needs of highly populated areas as well as the current and future requirements for public bus services. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the completion of Al Jaffiliya, Etisalat and Union public bus stations at Al Jaffiliya, Al Qusais and Deira. The new stations are a further addition to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, which was opened in the final quarter of last year.

“The construction of public bus stations complements RTA’s efforts to improve the public transport infrastructure and to encourage people to use mass transit means in their daily movement,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors.

The new generation of public bus stations is designed to serve the needs of highly populated areas as well as the current and future requirements for public bus services. The design also caters to the needs of sustainability and people of determination, yet coherent with the identity and shape of RTA’s stations.

Al Jaffiliya Bus Station

Al Jaffiliya Bus Station comprises a bus terminal and a multilevel building (Ground floor, 2 storeys, and bus stop yard). The building spans an area of 19,000 square metres that includes 484 square metres as an office area, and an area of 595 square metres for waiting passengers. The station has 6 slots for buses in addition to a parking space for 503 vehicles and a docking station for 30 bikes. The station can accommodate up to 7000 passengers.

Union Bus Station

The Union Bus Station at Deira features a modern engineering design. It consists of 3 buildings over an area of 2180 square metres. Facilities include office space, customers service lounge, 14 bus slots, 46 parking and racks for 20 bikes. The station is capable of accommodating 7500 passengers.

Etisalat Bus Station

This bus station is linked with Etisalat Metro Station on the Green Line of Dubai Metro. It consists of ground and mezzanine floors. It spans an area of 708 square metres includes office space and customers’ concourse. The station has 24 bus slots, 20 slots for accommodating buses overnight, and racks for 50 bikes. The station can accommodate 4500 passengers and the number of daily users is expected to rise from 3000 to 4100 during the period of Expo.

