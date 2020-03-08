Screen grab from a video released by Dubai Media Office on Dubai Airport coronavirus procedures Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Dubai International Airport has put together an intensive screening process to combat the coronavirus COVID-19. Arrivals to the Dubai airport undergo a procedure that does not exceed 30 minutes.

Passengers arriving from affected countries immediately undergo automatic thermal screening upon arrival. In the case of a passenger experiencing high temperatures, the individuals are then reexamined manually. Special ambulances allocated at the airport would then transport the passengers with high temperatures to hospitals. Other passengers in this case, are taken to a waiting hall.

All passengers arriving from affected countries undergo lab examinations. For every 100 passengers, it takes a total of 30 minutes to complete the procedure from registration to laboratory examinations.

At the end of the process, after passport control, arrivals are informed about self-quarantine and they are given directions on Smart Communication – one of the services from Dubai Health Authority – with the doctors at DHA. They are also given precautionary information regarding the COVID-19.