Abu Dhabi: Authorities here have issued a new traffic regulation aimed at improving the flow of morning traffic and enhancing road safety.
Workers’ transport buses with a capacity of 50 passengers or more are now prohibited from entering Abu Dhabi Island during the morning rush hour.
Rush-hour entry restriction
This directive, enforced by the Abu Dhabi Police, applies to major entry points into the island, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, and Al Maqta Bridge.
The morning rush hour restrictions are in place to facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce the potential for accidents caused by these large vehicles.
Appeal
Authorities have made a strong appeal to both drivers and bus owners to strictly adhere to these rules and regulations. They emphasise the importance of not entering the island during the specified hours and remind all concerned parties to follow traffic laws diligently.
To ensure compliance, the authorities have committed to tightening road controls and imposing penalties on buses that violate this order.
They will also employ smart systems to monitor and identify any buses found in violation of this new regulation. These measure reflects the city’s commitment to enhancing traffic management and safety on its roads.