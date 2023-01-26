Dubai: Al Asayel Street is now open for motorists, following its temporary closure on Thursday due to heavy rainfall, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.
“Al Asayel St. is now open. You can use this road to reach your destination. Thank you for your cooperation,” RTA tweeted.
On Thursday morning, RTA announced the closure of the intersection of Al Asayel Street with Latifa Bint Hamdan Street as everal parts of the country saw moderate to heavy rainfall today.
Meanwhile, in its weather forecast, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said unstable weather will continue, with various emirates witnessing cloudy weather and more scattered showers until Saturday.