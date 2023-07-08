Dubai: Police here have issued a traffic advisory following an accident on Al Khail Road before Al Maraba'a Bridge, on the Jebel Ali-bound side.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and observe traffic rules when driving in the area.
Police urged motorists to drive with caution
