Police alert Traffic jam alert
Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Police here have issued a traffic advisory following an accident on Al Khail Road before Al Maraba'a Bridge, on the Jebel Ali-bound side.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and observe traffic rules when driving in the area.

The details of the incident, such as the number of vehicles involved and whether there were any injuries, have not been disclosed yet.

Emergency services are reportedly on-site, attending to the situation.