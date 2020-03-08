Dubai: Smart Gates at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central will not be in operation for departing passengers from March 8 until further notice as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, it was announced on Sunday.
The move is in line with directives from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority and the UAE’s health authorities.
Thermal screening is being carried out Dubai Health Authority for passengers arriving from Thailand, Lebanon, Syria, Italy and China.
And as per GCCA guidelines flights to and from Bahrain, Iran and China are suspended.
In addition to these above flight changes, flights between UAE and Saudi Arabia are restricted to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam airports.
Those travelling to Kuwait via Dubai and are residents of or have visited Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Egypt and Syria, will not be permitted entry to Kuwait and should check with their airline beforehand.