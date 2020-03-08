System will not be available from March 8 until further notice

10.7 million people used smart gates Image Credit: GDRFA

Dubai: Smart Gates at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central will not be in operation for departing passengers from March 8 until further notice as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, it was announced on Sunday.

The move is in line with directives from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority and the UAE’s health authorities.

Thermal screening is being carried out Dubai Health Authority for passengers arriving from Thailand, Lebanon, Syria, Italy and China.

And as per GCCA guidelines flights to and from Bahrain, Iran and China are suspended.

In addition to these above flight changes, flights between UAE and Saudi Arabia are restricted to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam airports.