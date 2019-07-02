A parked Cebu Pacific aircraft. Image Credit: Cebu Pacific

Dubai: A Philippine-bound Cebu Pacific flight was cancelled on Monday due to the aircraft needing additional technical servicing to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew, the budget carrier said.

The cancelled Dubai-Manila flight scheduled for July 1 departure resulted in a 24-hour delay for hundreds of passengers.

“Cebu Pacific flight 5J 015 Dubai-Manila scheduled to depart yesterday, July 1, 2019 required additional technical servicing discovered during a routine ground check. As a result, it was necessary for further maintenance to be done in the interest of safety,” the budget carrier said in an advisory sent to Gulf News.

The carrier, however, clarified that the passengers were accommodated and cared for.

“Affected passengers are being assisted by our ground personnel at the Dubai International Airport with all basic necessities and hotel accommodation. Passengers with limited visa are being provided airport lounge access in the airport,” the advisory read.

“Rest assured we are trying to resolve this situation during this peak travel period. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and appeal for your understanding.”

Cebu Pacific said it is flying out affected passengers at 11.25pm on July 2.