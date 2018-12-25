Abu Dhabi: The Centre of Waste Management recycles 28 tonnes of the used tyres each day in Abu Dhabi, a statement from Tadweer said on Tuesday.
In the first eight months of the year, the centre recycled around 7,000 tonnes of used tyres.
The Gulf Rubber Factory was set up in 2011 as a public-private joint venture. the facility utilises cutting-edge tyre recycling technologies from leading European companies to produce different sizes of rubber granules from recycled tyres in an economically sustainable and eco-friendly process called crumbing.
Used tyres undergo mechanical shredding through multiple cutting and purification rounds to remove any traces of steel or fibre. The recycled granules are then converted into a high-quality rubber compound for use as an alternative to natural rubber as well as in moulding and manufacturing value-added rubber products, such as rubber flooring for sports grounds and children’s playgrounds.
The granules are non-toxic, weatherproof and impact-resistant, significantly minimising injuries to players and enhancing the durability of the flooring.
Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Tadweer Acting General Manager, said, “The plant aims to contribute to the preservation of our environment for future generations, conserve natural resources and support the government’s efforts to achieve sustainable development through adopting innovative environment-friendly solutions in the waste management sector.”
“The facility ensures the safe disposal of used and damaged tyres in the emirate, eliminating the need for methods such as burning or landfilling that have severe environmental and public health consequences,” he said.
“In addition, the factory saves millions of dirhams in raw material costs, demonstrating the economic benefits of leveraging recycled waste as an important enabler of modern industries,” Dr Al Kaabi said.