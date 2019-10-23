A tunnel of three lanes will serve traffic inbound from Rabat Street heading to Tripoli Street. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police have decided to increase the speed limit on Tripoli Street from 80 to 100km/h in the stretch from Emirates Road to just before Nouakchott Street, effective from Friday. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police have decided to increase the speed limit on Tripoli Street from 80 to 100km/h in the stretch from Emirates Road to just before Nouakchott Street, effective from Friday.

The move will also increase the speed limit to 90 km/h in the section from just before Nouakchott Street to Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road.

Maitha Bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “The decision to raise the speed limit on Tripoli Street has been taken in coordination with our strategic partner Dubai Police General HQ following elaborate studies conducted by Traffic and Roads Agency in line with Roads Engineering Design Manual and Dubai’s Speed Management Manual. These manuals contain procedures, stipulations and flexible engineering standards governing the setting and assessing of speeds on various roads of the emirate to ensure they are in line with the latest international practices.”

“Increasing the speed limit to 100 km/h does not apply to the entire Tripoli Street – it applies to non-urbanised areas between Nouakchott Street and Emirates Road. The speed limit on the remainder of Tripoli Street – between interchanges of Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Nouakchott Street – has been set to 90 km/h. These changes take into consideration key engineering factors addressing the lack of compliance with the set speed limits, and the use of best traffic enforcement measures in accordance with the correlation between optimal speed rates and the traffic flow.”

She added: “Current speed limits are being revised as part of RTA’s traffic safety studies continuously commissioned on vital roads across Dubai. Lowering or increasing speed limits depends on the road condition and the surrounding environment, and is decided in coordination with the strategic partners. The speed limit is judged by a host of engineering factors such as the designed road speed, actual speed observed by most motorists (The 85th Percentile Speed), urbanisation rate on both roadsides, pedestrian movement, and the availability of vital facilities. Consideration is also given to the level of crashes experienced, and the traffic volumes of the road.”

The existing speed limit signs will be changed to reflect the new speed limits of 90 and 100 km/h. Changes will also include directional and cautionary signs as per the approved standards to ensure safe and smooth transport, she said.