Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has emphasised that Dubai relentlessly strives to be a global leader in diverse sectors, including the travel sector and the air transport sector, in particular. The capabilities Dubai has developed reaffirm its standing as a pivotal global travel hub that offers an optimal transit point to countries far and wide, facilitating the efficient movement of people and goods alike. In this regard, Dubai is an indispensable partner when it comes to enhancing the travel and aviation experience globally, he said.

Sheikh Mohammed was speaking while reviewing the progress of various upgrades and amenities at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 today. He was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The visit comes close on the heels of Dubai International Airport recording the best quarterly performance in its history this year. This achievement reiterates the airport’s eminent position as a global aviation hub and its pivotal role in driving the economic growth of the Emirate of Dubai, besides enhancing its position as a global tourist destination. The airport witnessed a significant increase in the number of travellers during the first quarter of 2024, at 23 million, an increase of 8.4 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on projects undertaken to improve services at Terminal 3’s various facilities and departments. He also reviewed protocols in place to assist travellers in completing travel procedures besides various other services extended at the airport. He personally inspected daily operations in different sections of the airport and enquired about the facilities being provided for departing and arriving passengers.

Cultural interface

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Dubai International Airport is a cultural interface that reflects our aspirations for the future. We are constantly working to improve the experience of travellers through the airport and provide the highest levels of excellence in terms of infrastructure, services and advanced technologies to ensure the comfort and safety of travellers. We thank all the teams working at the airport for their outstanding efforts, which reflects our vision to make Dubai a preferred destination for travellers from all over the world in keeping with the highest international standards. Dubai’s vision for the future is defined by innovation and excellence across all spheres, and Dubai International Airport is an essential part of this ambitious vision, and we will continue to work to ensure greater successes in this vital sector.”

Leadership position

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the remarkable development witnessed in Terminal 3 with all its facilities, departments and equipment. This only reaffirmed Dubai’s standing as a vital travel hub globally, strengthening Dubai International Airport’s reputation for offering the highest quality of services to international travellers and its leadership position among the world’s airports in terms of the number of international passengers for several years in a row.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on the visit by Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai; Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and a number of senior officials.

Constant guidance

Sheikh Ahmed said that the exceptional performance of Dubai International Airport and its continued achievement of record growth rates in terms of the number of international passengers embodies the vision of Sheikh Mohammed and his constant guidance to ensure it remained a leading global travel hub offering the highest levels of excellence and innovation. This farsighted strategy had made Dubai International Airport instantly identifiable with world-class service and quality in the aviation and travel sector, he said.