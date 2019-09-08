Metro is one of the biggest projects in the emirate, making daily travel that much easier

Dubai: Commuters in the UAE, particularly Dubai residents, will mark on Monday (September 9, 2019) the 10th anniversary of launcthe launch of the Dubai Metro — one of the biggest projects that has facilitated the smooth movement of tens of thousands on a daily basis.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on his Twitter page on September 8: “Tomorrow [Monday], we mark celebrating the 10th anniversary of launching of one of major projects in Dubai and the UAE, the Dubai Metro, which transported a billion-and-a-half people in 10 years.

"Back then, I consulted members of the Executive Council in Dubai whether they support the idea or not. Some rejected it, under the pretext of people's non-acceptance of the use of Metro."

“The punctuality of Dubai Metro's 2.5 million trips is 99.7 per cent. This is an indicator of civilization from which the rest of our institutions in the UAE and as well as the Arab world can learn," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

"I am proud of the RTA (Roads and Transport Authority), its chairman and staff. We are looking forward to a new phase of creativity and excellence to facilitate life in Dubai and raise its quality,” he wrote.

He added: “We have invested more than Dh100 billion in the past decade on roads and transportation, and our new vision for the future of mobility in Dubai is based on three principles. First: the use of technology; Second: The preservation of the environment; and Third: The establishment of long-term investment partnerships," he said.