Sharjah: Sharjah Police confiscated 22,974 e-scooters and bicycles in 2023 as a part of campaign to enforce traffic rules, the force told Gulf News.
Col. Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said the crackdown on riders and cyclists was part of an ongoing traffic campaign aimed at making roads safer and to reduce accidents.
Col. Al Naqbi said the Traffic and Patrols Department launched a massive campaign in Sharjah to limit the use of electric scooters and bicycles on main roads and subways.
The most prominent of these violations was riding scooters and bicycles in places and on roads not designated for such vehicles, another is the riders’ failure to comply with safety measures such as wearing of helmets and reflectorised clothing and other safety measures.
Col. Al Naqbi urged all riders of scooters and bicycles and other two-wheelers to use their vehicles only within the specified range and adhere to safety measures such as wearing of helmets and phosphorous clothing.
He said the bike must be used individually and heavy luggage not carried as it would lead to imbalance of the scooter.
Sharjah Police has been issuing instructions in several languages, including Arabic, English and Urdu, through social networking sites of the Sharjah Police General Command, as well as through the media.
Col. Naqbi said illegal use of electric bicycles and non-compliance with traffic regulations pose serious road safety risks.