Dubai: A serious car accident on Sheikh Zayed Road caused massive tailbacks as emergency responders cordoned off traffic on Tuesday morning.
Dubai Police reported the incident at around 10am, urging motorists to exercise caution due to a collision at the underpass of Trade Centre Roundabout.
Motorists on their way to work were stuck in snail-paced traffic as cars barely moved on Sheikh Zayed Road.
Police and emergency responders were called to the scene and reportedly cordoned off the road.
Further details of the traffic accident have yet to be released.