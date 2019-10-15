Dubai Police reported a major car crash at the exit of Trade Centre Roundabout

A traffic jam near the Trade Centre Tunnel. For illustrative purposes. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: A serious car accident on Sheikh Zayed Road caused massive tailbacks as emergency responders cordoned off traffic on Tuesday morning.

Dubai Police reported the incident at around 10am, urging motorists to exercise caution due to a collision at the underpass of Trade Centre Roundabout.

Motorists on their way to work were stuck in snail-paced traffic as cars barely moved on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Police and emergency responders were called to the scene and reportedly cordoned off the road.