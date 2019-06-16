Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the Best Government Call Centre (Lifestyle) Award as well as the Best Industry Call Centre (Transport) Award of INSIGHTS Middle East.

The awards saw competition between scores of public entities, private companies and bank institutions in the Gulf region.

Ahmad Mahboub, executive director of Customers’ Happiness at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, said: “Winning these two coveted awards is indicative of the excellent performance of our Call Centre [8009090], which has become an important communication channel with our clients in processing services and addressing queries and suggestions.”